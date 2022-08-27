Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian army destroys boarding school in Zaporizhzhia.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022 11:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that five missiles severely damaged the school, with parts of the . “Fortunately, the school year had not yet started, and there were no students,” said Starukh. 

