Russian army destroys boarding school in Zaporizhzhia.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 11:25 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that five missiles severely damaged the school, with parts of the . “Fortunately, the school year had not yet started, and there were no students,” said Starukh.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.