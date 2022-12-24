Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia transfers 15 air defense systems to Belarus.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 11:34 pm
Russia has transferred a large convoy of military equipment to Belarus, including at least 15 Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems and 10 engineering vehicles, the Belarusian Hajun, a group that monitors the movement of Russian weapons, reported

According to the report, "this is not the last military convoy with a cargo of this type." 

On Nov. 27, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia is preparing to redeploy several units from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine. 

Up to 12,000 mobilized Russian recruits are stationed in Belarus, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 25.

