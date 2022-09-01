Official: Russia to destroy archeological site dating back to 5,000 BC in occupied Mariupol
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 2:12 am
Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reports that Russian occupation authorities have granted permission for construction at the location, which received protection from the Mariupol City Council in 2021 due to its historical significance.
