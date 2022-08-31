Russia shells Nikopol, three districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
August 31, 2022 10:30 pm
Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Zelenodolsk, and Velykomykhailivka were hit by Russian artillery, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration's Telegram channel. A 17-year-old boy was killed by an unexploded submunition, the eighth such death in the region.
