Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Zelenodolsk, and Velykomykhailivka were hit by Russian artillery, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration's Telegram channel. A 17-year-old boy was killed by an unexploded submunition, the eighth such death in the region.

