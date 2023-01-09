Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 9, 2023

Russia shells Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 9, 2023 5:15 pm
Russian troops hit the village of Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on Jan. 9, wounding two people, according to President’s Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko. The attack damaged private houses, farm buildings, and a car, he said.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported the artillery strike on Kurakhivka, saying that more than 20 houses were damaged. 

According to Kyrylenko, Russian forces hit an industrial facility in Kostiantynivka as well. No casualties were reported in this attack. 

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war’s most intense fighting. Russia invaded and occupied parts of the oblasts for the first time in 2014, including the regional capitals of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

