Russia shells Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2

Russian troops hit the village of Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on Jan. 9, wounding two people, according to President’s Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko. The attack damaged private houses, farm buildings, and a car, he said.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported the artillery strike on Kurakhivka, saying that more than 20 houses were damaged.

According to Kyrylenko, Russian forces hit an industrial facility in Kostiantynivka as well. No casualties were reported in this attack.

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war’s most intense fighting. Russia invaded and occupied parts of the oblasts for the first time in 2014, including the regional capitals of Donetsk and Luhansk.