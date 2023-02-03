Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, February 3, 2023

Russia shells Kherson, destroys shopping mall

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 10:34 pm
Share

A massive fire broke out at the Epicentr K shopping mall in Kherson following Russia’s artillery attack overnight on Feb. 3, the company’s press service reported.

There has been no information about the casualties yet.

Earlier on Feb. 2, Russian shelling destroyed a kindergarten in Zolota Balka in southern Kherson Oblast, according to the regional military administration. Earlier that day, Russia’s attacks also killed a woman in the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces started shelling liberated areas of Kherson Oblast indiscriminately after withdrawing.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Feb. 1 that the Russian military likely aims to degrade civilian morale and deter potential Ukrainian counterattacks across the Dnipro River with its heavy shelling of Kherson and other settlements on the western bank, but the rationale behind the expenditure of strained ammunition stocks remains unclear.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK