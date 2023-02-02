Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Russia attacks Komyshany in Kherson Oblast, killing 1, injuring 4

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 2, 2023 3:01 pm
Russian troops struck the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Feb. 2, hitting a private house and killing a woman, according to regional military administration. Later in the day, the local authorities reported that the village was under another Russian attack, and four more people were wounded, including a 5-year-old boy. 

On Feb. 1, Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 34 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, drones, and tanks, the administration wrote earlier. The attacks injured four people in the region and damaged residential buildings in the city of Kherson. 

Russia has begun indiscriminately shelling the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since its withdrawal to the river's eastern bank in November, pushing many residents to flee their homes even after surviving eight months of Russian occupation.

Despite the continued Russian shelling, Ukraine is still waging a counteroffensive to liberate the rest of the Kherson Oblast, according to Southern Operational Command spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk.

