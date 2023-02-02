Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Russian forces shell kindergarten in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 2, 2023 10:07 pm
Russian shelling destroyed a kindergarten in Zolota Balka in southern Kherson Oblast, according to regional military administration. The attack damaged the rooftop, windows and partially destroyed the kindergarten’s second floor. 

No casualties were reported.

Zolota Balka stands on the western bank of the Dnipro River, just across the Russian-occupied eastern bank. 

Russian forces started indiscriminately shelling the Kherson Oblast's liberated parts after withdrawing to the river's eastern bank in November.

According to Southern Operational Command spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk, despite the continued Russian shelling, Ukraine is still waging a counteroffensive to liberate the rest of Kherson Oblast.

