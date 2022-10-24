Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 24, 2022

Russia questions UN-backed Black Sea grain deal again ahead of planned renewal

October 24, 2022 6:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Moscow takes issue with how certain elements of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are being implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Oct. 24 at a press conference in Moscow.

In particular, Lavrov asked the U.N. to provide detailed information on which exact countries were receiving Ukrainian grain, the transport of which out of Ukrainian ports was renewed in August, after a five-month Russian naval blockade.

With the agreement expiring on Nov. 19, Russia has ramped up complaints in the past weeks, not only about the destination of the exported grain but also in relation to the promised transport of Russian agricultural products, including fertilizers.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok