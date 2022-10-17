Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia launches missile at Kyiv Oblast

October 15, 2022 8:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Telegram early in the morning of Oct. 15 that Russia had launched a missile at Kyiv Oblast. Kuleba did not disclose the location of the attack but said that rescue workers were on site. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Kuleba said. 

