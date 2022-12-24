Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Russia intensifies mobilization in occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 8:23 am
In order to bolster its forces fighting near Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast, Russia has stepped up mobilization in occupied parts of the oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11. 

In the Russian-occupied city of Krasniy Luch, located in the southeastern part of Luhansk Oblast, an increased number of draft notices have been handed out, and more patrols have been seen checking men's documents and taking them to mobilization centers, the General Staff said.

Nearly all of Luhansk Oblast is under occupation following Russian advances in the summer months. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said the situation in front-line towns in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts "remains very difficult," as Ukrainian and Russian forces engage in fierce battles over the territory.

