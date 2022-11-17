Support us
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Russia hits logistics facility in Odesa, injuring 1 civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 2:39 pm
Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa in the morning of Nov. 17, hitting a logistics object, wounding one civilian, and damaging the buildings nearby, Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command, told TV channel Kyiv. 

Ukrainian air defense destroyed six missiles over the Black Sea, added Humeniuk. 

Overall, Russia fired 18 сruise missiles and sent 6 kamikaze drones at Ukraine during the morning air raid alert on Nov. 17, according to Ukraine's Air Force. 

The Kyiv city military administration said that air defense systems downed 4 Russian missiles and 5 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones over Kyiv on the morning of Nov. 17.

Fourteen people, including a child, were injured in the missile attack on Dnipro on Nov. 17 that hit an unidentified industrial site but damaged nearby buildings.

