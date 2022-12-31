Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Russia forces Russian passports on state workers in occupied territories

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 3:14 am
Share

Russia is forcing employees of certain sectors in occupied territories to take Russian passports if they want to continue working, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center said on Dec. 30. 

The occupying "authorities" have informed employees of state-run companies, particularly doctors and utility workers, that they need to obtain a Russian passport and write a form renouncing their Ukrainian citizenship if they want to continue working, the center said. 

Russia is reportedly launching employment centers in the area, but it will only be possible to register with the centers with a Russian passport, according to the center.

Russian forces are also reportedly forcing residents in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to get Russian passports to receive their payments, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11. 

Earlier on July 13, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the EU wouldn't recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories.

Russia has used a simplified procedure to hand out Russian passports in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, occupied since 2014. Russia has distributed around a million Russian passports on Ukrainian territory since 2019.


 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK