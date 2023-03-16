Russia attacks Kherson Oblast, killing 4 and injuring 5

Four people were killed and five people were injured on Feb. 28 as a result of artillery strikes by the Russian army, according to the Kherson Oblast administration.

Rescue workers are still on the sites of the attacks, and casualty numbers may rise.

A 71-year-old man's body was found on the street in Kherson city. Another 72-year-old man was badly wounded in the shelling started and is currently being treated at a lolcal hospital. A woman was rescued from the debris and is also being treated by medical professionals.

In the village of Komyshany, located to the west of Kherson city, a 45-year-old man died of his injuries while receiving treatment in the hospital.

One more person was wounded in the nearby village of Bilozerka, and two in the village of Vesele. A 68-year-old woman died in the village of Mykolaivka due to shelling.

Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.







