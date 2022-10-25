Rolling blackouts implemented in all Ukrainian regions on Oct. 25.
October 25, 2022 5:33 pm
State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said it would cut electricity supplies to businesses and households in all regions of Ukraine to stabilize the power system’s operation. Ukrenergo also asked consumers to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours. The Ukrainian authorities started to put in place rolling blackouts after Russia’s mass attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10.
