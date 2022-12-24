Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Reuters: US considers giving Ukraine 100-mile strike weapon

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 1:44 pm
The Pentagon is reviewing an offer from the aircraft industry giant Boeing to supply Ukraine with bombs, allowing Kyiv to hit targets at a distance of up to 100 miles (150 kilometers), Reuters reported on Nov. 28, citing industry sources familiar with the matter.

The Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) system could be delivered to Ukraine in spring, according to a document acquired by Reuters.

Although the U.S. rejected a request to transfer the ATACMS missile with a range of 297 kilometers, the range of the GLSDB would enable Ukraine to strike valuable military targets that were previously unreachable behind Russian lines, Reuters wrote.

The GLSDB combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) and the M26 rocket engine, which are both relatively affordable, and the main components for the system are readily available in U.S. warehouses.

The system is jointly produced by SAAB AB and Boeing and has been under development since 2019.

It is one of about five weapons the U.S. is considering to get into production for Ukraine and America’s Eastern European allies as its own military inventories are decreasing, according to Reuters’ sources.

On Nov. 23, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense missile systems, machine guns, artillery, ammunition, vehicles, generators, and spare parts for howitzers.

