Reuters: US, allies to discuss Iranian drones at UN Security Council
October 19, 2022 7:44 am
The U.S, Britain and France aim to discuss alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Oct. 19, diplomats told Reuters speaking on condition of anonymity, following Oct. 17 Russia's attack on Kyiv when it used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, killing five people.
Reuters also reports that Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to inspect what it says are downed Iranian-origin drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian targets in violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
