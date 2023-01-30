Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 30, 2023

Reuters: Stoltenberg urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 3:47 am
Share

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries at war after Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg's trip aims to strengthen ties with U.S. allies in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China, Reuters reported. 

Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, the secretary-general thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition. 

South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since the war began, but South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that his country's law against providing arms to countries in conflicts makes providing weapons to Ukraine difficult.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK