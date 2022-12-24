Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Reuters: Latvia cancels license of Russian independent TV channel Dozhd

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 11:44 am
The Latvian broadcasting regulator canceled Russian independent TV station Dozhd’s (Rain) license on Dec. 6, reported Reuters, citing Ivars Abolins, the Latvian broadcasting regulator’s chairman. 

“In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain,” Abolins said, adding that the channel’s broadcast will end on Dec. 8. 

Dozhd moved its broadcasting premises to Latvia following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

