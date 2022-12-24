Reuters: Latvia cancels license of Russian independent TV channel Dozhd

The Latvian broadcasting regulator canceled Russian independent TV station Dozhd’s (Rain) license on Dec. 6, reported Reuters, citing Ivars Abolins, the Latvian broadcasting regulator’s chairman.

“In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain,” Abolins said, adding that the channel’s broadcast will end on Dec. 8.

Dozhd moved its broadcasting premises to Latvia following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.