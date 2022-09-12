Reuters: IAEA head says Ukraine, Russia interested in ‘ceasefire’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
September 12, 2022 7:21 pm
The UN's nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Sept. 12 that both sides are "engaging" with the agency regarding a protection zone. Discussions are centered around a "commitment that no military action will include or will imply aiming" at the nuclear plant, Grossi said.
