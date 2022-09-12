Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: IAEA head says Ukraine, Russia interested in ‘ceasefire’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

September 12, 2022
The UN's nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Sept. 12 that both sides are "engaging" with the agency regarding a protection zone. Discussions are centered around a "commitment that no military action will include or will imply aiming" at the nuclear plant, Grossi said.

