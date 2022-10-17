Putin admits mass attack on Ukraine, makes new threats

Emergency service personnel work at the site of a blast following a Russian missile strike on central Kyiv on Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

In a video address published on Oct. 10, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia launched a mass missile strike with high-precision weapons on Ukraine's infrastructure earlier in the day.

Putin said that Russia targeted Ukraine's "energy facilities, military command and communication centers."

Putin called the Oct. 8 explosion at the Crimean Bridge that connects the occupied Ukrainian peninsula and Russia "a terrorist attack" and accused Ukraine's Security Service of conducting it. Ukraine hasn't commented on its alleged involvement in the explosion.

He made multiple other accusations against Ukraine, saying that Kyiv had tried to blow up Russia's TurkStream pipeline and repeatedly attacked a nuclear power plant in Kursk Oblast. Putin didn't provide any evidence. No earlier reports indicated such attacks.

Putin made further threats, saying that if Kyiv "continues to attack Russian territory," Moscow will give a "brutal" response.

According to Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Russian forces fired over 83 missiles to attack Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10.



Russian missiles rained down on central Kyiv, as well as multiple other cities, targeting critical infrastructure.

