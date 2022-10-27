Putin accuses West of escalating war in Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made the statement in his annual speech on foreign policy at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, a geopolitical think-tank.

He claimed that the West is “blinded by colonialism” and “tries to contain the development of other civilizations." Putin added, however, that “sooner or later, the West will have to start talking about our common future.”

“We are facing one of the most dangerous and unpredictable decades since the Second World War,” Putin said, adding that the world order imposed after the Soviet Union's collapse is “coming to an end.”