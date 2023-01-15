Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Prosecutor General’s Office identifies Russian military unit responsible for Dnipro attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 15, 2023 10:21 pm
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Jan. 15 that only Russia’s 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment is capable of having launched the Kh-22 missiles that hit the apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14. 

Russia’s attack on an apartment building in Dnipro killed 30 people, including a child, and injured 75 on Jan. 14. 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Jan. 15 that over 40 people are being treated in local hospitals due to the attack. Seventy-two apartments have been completely ruined, and 230 others have been damaged, he added. 

The building was hit during Russia’s 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine, mainly targeting the country’s critical infrastructure. 

The attack damaged energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry, causing emergency power cut-offs. 

Russia hit the high-rise building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 missile, Ukraine’s Air Defense reported. 

Ukraine’s military said that the country currently has “no firepower capable of shooting down this type of missile.”

