Prosecutor General’s Office: Bodies of 4 tortured civilians found in liberated Zaliznychne, Kharkiv Oblast
September 12, 2022 7:41 pm
According to local law enforcement, the victims were allegedly killed by Russian troops during the community's temporary occupation by Russian forces. Zaliznychne was liberated by Ukrainian forces during Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.
