externalProsecutor General’s Office: Bodies of 4 tortured civilians found in liberated Zaliznychne, Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 7:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to local law enforcement, the victims were allegedly killed by Russian troops during the community's temporary occupation by Russian forces. Zaliznychne was liberated by Ukrainian forces during Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast. 

