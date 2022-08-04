Prosecutor General: International Tribunal for Russian crimes is a ‘request from Ukrainian society.’
This item is part of our running news digest
August 1, 2022 10:53 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The newly appointed Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, a former member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, said that he fully supports the prospect of having Russian top officials prosecuted by an international military tribunal for crimes against Ukrainians, similar to the one held in Nuremberg in 1945.