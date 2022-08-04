Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 1, 2022 10:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The newly appointed Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, a former member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, said that he fully supports the prospect of having Russian top officials prosecuted by an international military tribunal for crimes against Ukrainians, similar to the one held in Nuremberg in 1945.

