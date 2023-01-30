Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 30, 2023

Prominent 24-year-old pilot killed on combat mission in Donbas

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 30, 2023 5:10 pm
Share

Prominent 24-year-old pilot killed on combat mission in DonbasLate Ukrainian pilot Danylo Murashko, 24, was killed while on a combat mission in the east of Ukraine on Jan. 27, 2023. (299th tactical aviation brigade/Facebook)

The 299th tactical aviation brigade, named after Lieutenant General Vasyl Nikiforov, announced on Jan. 30 that it had lost one of its best officers, 24-year-old Major Danylo Murashko.

The pilot was killed while on a combat mission in the east of Ukraine on Jan. 27. His plane was shot down by a Russian fighter.

According to the brigade, Murashko tried to divert his aircraft so that it didn't fall on residential buildings in the town of Shabelkivka, Donetsk Oblast. The effort cost him time and made him fly lower, which is why he could not eject safely in the end. Murashko "died like a hero," the brigade said.

According to the brigade, Murashko went on 141 sorties since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. He destroyed about 70 Russian armored vehicles, more than 80 cars, and about 30 fuel tanks, and killed about 600 Russian soldiers.

Murashko was awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK