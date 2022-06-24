Ukraine is also planning to request 200-300 multiple rocket launchers, 2,000 armored vehicles, and 1,000 drones from NATO, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, and a Presidential Office document obtained by the Kyiv Independent. Ukraine needs the weapons to achieve parity with Russia and kick Russian troops out of Ukraine, he said. NATO defense ministers are expected to decide on the issue at a meeting in Brussels on June 15, according to Podolyak.