President’s Office: Russian forces kill 8 people, injure 16 in past day
November 22, 2022 11:36 am
Three people were killed and 10 wounded in Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and four injured in Donetsk Oblast, and one person was killed and two were wounded in Kharkiv Oblast, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Nov. 22.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.