Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

President’s Office: Russian forces kill 8 people, injure 16 in past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 11:36 am
Share

Three people were killed and 10 wounded in Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and four injured in Donetsk Oblast, and one person was killed and two were wounded in Kharkiv Oblast, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Nov. 22.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK