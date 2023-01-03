President's Office: Russia injures 2 in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast
January 3, 2023 1:12 am
Two people were injured in Russia's missile strike against the city of Druzhkivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported on Jan. 2. Another missile hit the village of Yakovlivka in the oblast. No information on casualties or damages have been reported.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member