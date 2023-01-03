Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

President's Office: Russia injures 2 in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 1:12 am
Two people were injured in Russia's missile strike against the city of Druzhkivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported on Jan. 2. Another missile hit the village of Yakovlivka in the oblast. No information on casualties or damages have been reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

