Power restored in most parts of Kharkiv Oblast, repairs in Kyiv Oblast are ongoing

Power was restored in Kharkiv Oblast after a Russian missile attack on Dec. 16 left the second-largest city and its surroundings without electricity, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kupiansk remains without power as Russian forces constantly shell the city near the border, Syniehubov said.

Emergency blackouts remain across Kyiv Oblast, Governor Oleksii Kuleba said, adding that around half of the region is without power.

Kuleba said 400 places providing electricity and internet access are operational in the oblast.

Earlier on Dec. 16, Russia launched 98 cruise missiles at Ukraine in a massive coordinated attack.

Ukraine’s air defense downed at least 60 of these cruise missiles, reportedly the Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr type.

The energy deficit in Ukraine worsened ‘significantly’ due to missile attacks, state grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 16.

The next day, Ukrenegro canceled the state of emergency in the energy sector after the power supply was fully restored in Poltava and Sumy oblasts and partially restored in several regions.