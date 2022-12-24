Ukrenergo: Energy deficit in Ukraine worsens ‘significantly’ due to Dec. 16 missile attacks

Russia launched another mass missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with missiles specifically targeting railway networks and power generation facilities, state grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 16. “The electricity shortage in the system, which was substantial even before that, has significantly increased,” the operator wrote.

Energy facilities in Ukraine's northern, southern, and central regions have suffered the most extensive damage, with utility workers already on the sites of missile strikes, according to Ukrenergo. Emergency power outages have been introduced in all Ukrainian regions as of Dec. 16.

Necessary repairs to the electricity grid may take longer than before, the operator said, adding that priority will be given to critical infrastructure facilities, namely hospitals, water and heat supply facilities, and sewage treatment plants.

Due to the power outages, the Kyiv metro system will not be operational until the end of the day on Dec. 16, with underground stations operating only as shelters for civilians, the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

City authorities have asked local residents to use buses to get around the city, adding that additional buses would be running, duplicating tram and metro routes.

Russian forces conducted their seventh large-scale attack on Ukraine on Dec. 16, launching 76 missiles at the country, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. The previous mass missile strikes on Ukraine took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.