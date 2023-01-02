Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 2, 2023

Poll: Most Ukrainians against territorial concessions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 1:44 pm
Share

poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from Dec. 4 to 27 said 85% of Ukrainians believe that no territorial concessions to Russia are acceptable, “even if because of this the war may last longer.”

Only 8% of respondents believe that Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to “achieve peace and preserve independence.”

The poll results suggest that the majority of Ukraine’s population is against ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia. 

KIIS indicated that the language spoken by respondents did not appear to impact the results, as 89% of Ukrainian-speaking, 76% of Russian-speaking, and 86% of bilingual respondents opposed territorial concessions to Russia.

“After 10 months of grueling and brutal war, Ukrainians remain steadfast and reject the narrative of the ‘need for territorial concessions to appease the aggressor,’” said Deputy Head of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 4 to 27 and surveyed 2,005 residents from every Ukrainian region except for those occupied by Russia. 

A poll taken from Sept. 7 to 13 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology indicated that 87% of respondents are in favor of no Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK