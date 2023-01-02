Poll: Most Ukrainians against territorial concessions

A poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from Dec. 4 to 27 said 85% of Ukrainians believe that no territorial concessions to Russia are acceptable, “even if because of this the war may last longer.”

Only 8% of respondents believe that Ukraine should give up territory to Russia to “achieve peace and preserve independence.”

The poll results suggest that the majority of Ukraine’s population is against ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia.

KIIS indicated that the language spoken by respondents did not appear to impact the results, as 89% of Ukrainian-speaking, 76% of Russian-speaking, and 86% of bilingual respondents opposed territorial concessions to Russia.

“After 10 months of grueling and brutal war, Ukrainians remain steadfast and reject the narrative of the ‘need for territorial concessions to appease the aggressor,’” said Deputy Head of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 4 to 27 and surveyed 2,005 residents from every Ukrainian region except for those occupied by Russia.

A poll taken from Sept. 7 to 13 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology indicated that 87% of respondents are in favor of no Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia.