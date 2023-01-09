Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 9, 2023

Politico: Ukraine cyber officials gathering digital evidence for International Criminal Court to prosecute

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 9, 2023 6:42 am
Share

Victor Zhora, one of Ukraine's top cyber officials, said certain cyberattacks Russia has launched on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure could amount to war crimes. Ukrainian officials are gathering evidence of cyberattacks linked to military strikes and are sharing the information with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague. 

Zhora, who is a chief digital transformation officer at the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine, told Politico that "Russia has launched cyberattacks in coordination with kinetic military attacks as part of its invasion of Ukraine, arguing the digital warfare is part of what Kyiv considers war crimes committed against its citizens." 

Classifying digital attacks on infrastructure as constituting war crimes would be a first. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK