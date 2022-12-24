Governor: Russian forces injure 9 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 5
December 6, 2022 8:49 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that four people were wounded in Ivanivske, three in Bakhmut, one in Maksymilianivka, and one in Toretsk. According to the governor, it is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
