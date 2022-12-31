Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Interior Ministry: 2,200 cases of collaboration with Russia under investigation

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 10:27 am
Some 2,200 criminal cases of collaboration with Russian forces are under investigation in Ukraine, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on television on Dec. 31.

The official also reported that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 108 sabotage and reconnaissance groups had been exposed,  and over 1,880 people allegedly involved in sabotage had been detained.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, said that it had exposed around 700 pro-Kremlin collaborators as of Nov. 10, 53 of whom had already been sentenced.

