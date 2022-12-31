Interior Ministry: 2,200 cases of collaboration with Russia under investigation

Some 2,200 criminal cases of collaboration with Russian forces are under investigation in Ukraine, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on television on Dec. 31.

The official also reported that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 108 sabotage and reconnaissance groups had been exposed, and over 1,880 people allegedly involved in sabotage had been detained.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, said that it had exposed around 700 pro-Kremlin collaborators as of Nov. 10, 53 of whom had already been sentenced.