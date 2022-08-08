Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 8, 2022 8:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the President's Office head, told Le Figaro newspaper that Russia is currently unable to seize more Ukrainian territories, so it inflicts damage on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. "It is necessary to understand that the negotiation process with Russia is possible only under the condition of several important (Russian) tactical defeats," he said.

