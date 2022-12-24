PM: All of Ukraine’s thermal, hydroelectric power stations damaged by Russian attacks

Russia's massive missile attacks against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure damaged all thermal and hydroelectric power stations, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec. 11.

According to Shmyhal, 40% of high-voltage network facilities were also damaged due to Russian missile strikes and drone attacks.

This winter, Ukraine “will be living with significant restrictions” on power, Shmyhal said in a Facebook post.

Russia has repeatedly said that Ukraine's energy sector is one of its primary military objectives.

In total, Russian forces have fired over 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, CEO of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo.

In a recent attack on Dec. 10, Russia launched 15 Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack targets in the south of Ukraine, 10 of which Ukraine shot down, according to Ukraine's Air Force. The attacks on Odesa Oblast severely damaged local energy infrastructure. Some 300,000 people remain without power supply in the oblast, the governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Dec. 11.