Governor: 300,000 people remain without power supply in Odesa Oblast

Some 300,000 people remain without power supply in Odesa Oblast following a recent Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure in the region, the oblast governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Dec. 11

The situation, however, is improving, Marchenko said.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 15 Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight on Dec. 10 to attack targets in the south of Ukraine, 10 of which Ukraine shot down. The attacks on Odesa Oblast severely damaged local energy infrastructure.

Over 1.5 million people in Odesa Oblast were left without power supply after the attack. Only the most critical infrastructure was running on limited electricity.

In total, Russia has fired more than 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, CEO of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo.

All of Ukraine's thermal power plants had been damaged by Russian attacks, Kudrytsky said.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Ukraine's energy sector is one of its primary military objectives.

