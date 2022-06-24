Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 10, 2022 8:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An unnamed senior U.S. defense official said during a briefing on May 9 that Russia "has blown through a lot of their precision-guided munition" and continues to hit Mariupol with a lot of "dumb bombs." According to the official, Russia faces difficulties replacing PGMs, and the sanctions and the export controls, particularly when it comes to electronic components, has had an effect on the Russian defense industrial base.

