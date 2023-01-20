Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Pentagon confirms supplying Ukraine from stockpiles in Israel, South Korea

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 19, 2023 11:59 pm
In a bid to provide Ukraine with ammunition and equipment as quickly as possible, the United States uses its stockpiles in Israel and South Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said at a briefing on Jan. 19.

“We have been working with the Republic of Korea and Israel when it comes to withdrawing from our stocks and communicating that with them,” Sabrina Singh, principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S Department of Defense, said during a daily press briefing.

According to Singh, this doesn’t impact the defense capabilities of the U.S. itself.

We feel confident on what we have been able to withdraw and what we have been able to get to the Ukrainians,” she said.

“We have to go to other sources, other places to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, and to also be able to backfill our own stocks and work on backfilling partners and allies,” she went on.


