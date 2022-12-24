Ombudsman: Russian forces imprisoned 14-year-old during occupation of Kherson
December 1, 2022 4:49 am
During the occupation of Kherson, Russian forces detained a 14-year-old boy for taking pictures of destroyed Russian military equipment, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote in a Telegram post.
According to Lubinets, the boy said that while he was not subject to violent torture, he was held in a small, dark room and given almost no food during his detention.
The boy has since been reunited with his parents, Lubinets said.
