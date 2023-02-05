Officials: 5 killed in Russian attacks on 7 regions in Ukraine over Feb. 4

Damage caused by Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 4, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russian attacks were reported in seven out of Ukraine's 25 regions over Feb. 4, hitting Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with artillery and missiles.

According to the regional governors and officials, at least five civilians were killed and 12 injured.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed four people on Feb. 4, including three in Bakhmut, and one in Yampil, the regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Kyrylenko said that a total of 11 people were injured by Russian attacks across the oblast.

In addition, two Russian missiles struck the city of Druzhkivka on Feb. 5, injuring at least five civilians.

According to the report, four residential buildings and the kindergarten were damaged.The rescue operation is ongoing, Kyrylenko said.

Hostilities in eastern Luhansk Oblast are ongoing, according to oblast governor Serhiy Haidai.

Haidai declined Russian claims of the capture Bilohorivka, a town near occupied Lysychansk located near the administrative border with Donetsk Oblast.

No casualties were reported in the region.Russian forces attacked northeastern Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and mortars, damaging houses and a hospital, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. No casualties were reported in the region.

Russian troops attacked settlements and Ukrainian military positions in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast 127 times with artillery and tanks, damaging houses, according to acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and another injured as Russian forces attacked the region 60 times over the past day. Russian troops used multiple rocket launch systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, armored fighting vehicles and anti-tank missile systems, the Kherson Oblast military administration reported.

According to the report, Russian forces hit the city of Kherson six times, damaging houses.

In the southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the region with artillery, according to oblast governor Vitaliy Kim. No casualties were reported over Feb. 4.

Russian troops shelled the communities of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka in eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 4, Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopolskyi District administration, said. No casualties were reported.