Sunday, February 5, 2023

Governor: Russian forces kill 4 people in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 8:38 am
Russian forces killed four people in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 4, reported Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. 

Three people were killed in Bakhmut, and person was killed in Yampil.

Kyrylenko reported that 11 people were injured due to Russian attacks. 

