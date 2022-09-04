Official: Ukraine shoots down up to 70% of Russian missiles
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 11:17 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian aircraft and anti-aircraft defense systems are downing between 50-70% of Russian missiles, reports ArmyInform news agency, citing Kyiv Military Administration head Major General Mykola Zhyrnov. Zhyrnov said the main limitation is an insufficient number of air defense and radar systems.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.