September 4, 2022 11:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian aircraft and anti-aircraft defense systems are downing between 50-70% of Russian missiles, reports ArmyInform news agency, citing Kyiv Military Administration head Major General Mykola Zhyrnov. Zhyrnov said the main limitation is an insufficient number of air defense and radar systems.

