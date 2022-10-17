Official: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, injures 7
October 11, 2022 10:03 pm
Russian forces shelled the communities of Orikhiv and Stepnohirsk on Oct. 11, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia in the early morning of Oct. 11, hitting infrastructure. Since Oct. 3, Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia have killed at least 50 people and injured 77.
