Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalOfficial: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, injures 7

This item is part of our running news digest

October 11, 2022 10:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces shelled the communities of Orikhiv and Stepnohirsk on Oct. 11, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia in the early morning of Oct. 11, hitting infrastructure. Since Oct. 3, Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia have killed at least 50 people and injured 77.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok