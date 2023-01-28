Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Official: Russia keeps 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Black Sea.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 9:05 pm
Russia currently has three Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with 20 missiles on them, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration, wrote on Telegram on Jan. 28.

Bratchuk also said there are 16 Russian warships in the Black Sea, and the threat of missile attacks is high. 

The official did not provide further details.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been among the main weapons that Russia has used to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used in Russia's tenth mass missile attack on Ukraine, with several shot down by Ukrainian air defense.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

