Official: Russia attacks Kyiv with 'almost all types of aerial weapons' in mass attack

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and "almost all types" of cruise missiles during a mass attack across Ukraine, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, as well as Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid Russia's mass attack early in the morning on March 9.

Popko said that the city's air defense shot down the cruise missiles and drones but that a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-surface Kinzhal missile hit an infrastructure site.

The two individuals that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported had been injured in one attack on in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District were injured by fragments of a missile, Popko said. The shrapnel also damaged cars in the area.

Popov said that further information about the attacks would follow.