Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Official: Russia attacks Kyiv with 'almost all types of aerial weapons' in mass attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 8:26 am
Share

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and "almost all types" of cruise missiles during a mass attack across Ukraine, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said. 

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, as well as Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid Russia's mass attack early in the morning on March 9. 

Popko said that the city's air defense shot down the cruise missiles and drones but that a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic air-to-surface Kinzhal missile hit an infrastructure site. 

The two individuals that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported had been injured in one attack on in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District were injured by fragments of a missile, Popko said. The shrapnel also damaged cars in the area. 

Popov said that further information about the attacks would follow. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK