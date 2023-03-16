Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air Force: 13 out of 15 Russian drones downed by Ukraine overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 9:52 am
Share

Ukrainian air defense shot down 13 out of 15 Iranian drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on March 6. 

Russia has repeatedly used Iranian-made drones as part of its weapons arsenal against Ukraine.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said in a post on Telegram earlier this morning that all four of the drones launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were shot down by air defense. According to Lysak, soldiers from Ukraine's Eastern Command downed the drones.

The Kyiv Oblast military administration had also said on Telegram that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" overnight on March 6 after an "aerial target" was identified over the area.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK