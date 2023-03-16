Air Force: 13 out of 15 Russian drones downed by Ukraine overnight

Ukrainian air defense shot down 13 out of 15 Iranian drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on March 6.

Russia has repeatedly used Iranian-made drones as part of its weapons arsenal against Ukraine.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said in a post on Telegram earlier this morning that all four of the drones launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were shot down by air defense. According to Lysak, soldiers from Ukraine's Eastern Command downed the drones.

The Kyiv Oblast military administration had also said on Telegram that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" overnight on March 6 after an "aerial target" was identified over the area.