Aerial target identified over Kyiv Oblast, air defense at work

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 2:25 am
The Kyiv Oblast military administration said on Telegram that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" overnight on March 6 after an "aerial target" was identified over the area. 

"Residents of Kyiv Oblast! An aerial target was detected in the sky. Air defense forces are ready. Stay in shelters and observe informational silence - do not film or post anything online," the military administration wrote.

About 40 minutes later, it reported that air defenses in the oblast were "at work" and asked that residents do not neglect safety measures. 

No other information about the flying object has been made available yet. 

Air raid sirens went off in almost half of Ukraine's oblasts, including Kyiv, overnight on Sunday evening. 

