Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Occupation government: Drones attack Russian-occupied Sevastopol.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 7:14 pm
Share

The claim was made by Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol. 

Previously social media users shared videos of air defense attempting to hit targets in Sevastopol. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK