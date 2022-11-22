Occupation government: Drones attack Russian-occupied Sevastopol.
November 22, 2022 7:14 pm
The claim was made by Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol.
Previously social media users shared videos of air defense attempting to hit targets in Sevastopol.
